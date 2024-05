The young woman at the centre of an alleged assault in Carlow town last week still hasn’t come forward.

At about 11am last Thursday the 16 to 20 year old was seen at the entrance to The Downs estate off the Pollerton Road in the company of a man aged in his late twenties or early thirties who appeared to be behaving aggressively towards her and it’s claimed at one point assaulted her.

Supt Anthony Farrell has this appeal;