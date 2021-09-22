KCLR NewsNews & Sport

11 colleges to offer pop-up vaccination clinics next week

Eleven pop-up Covid vaccination centres are to be set up at colleges across the country next week.

They’ll offer students and staff a first or second dose and are aimed at boosting uptake.

The clinics will operate at UCC, NUI Galway, Trinity College, UL, DCU, Maynooth University, MTU Cork, Mary Immaculate College, RCSI, NCAD and Athlone IT.

The Department of Higher Education has also announced free face masks will be available in more than 200 locations over the coming weeks.

