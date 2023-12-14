12 people, including eight young people, taken to three separate hospitals following Kilkenny crash involving a school bus and a truck

12 people have been taken to hospital following a collision involving a school bus and a truck in Kilkenny earlier.

It happened just before 9:30am at the Dinan Bridge on the N77 Ballyragget / Kilkenny Road.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals with serious injuries – one was airlifted to Dublin, the other taken by ambulance to Tullamore – both are said to be stable this lunchtime.

Eight students and two teachers, who it’s understood were travelling towards Kilkenny from a secondary school in Co Tipperary, were taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny with injuries that are understood to be not serious.

A technical examination is underway and is expected to take some time – the stretch is closed off with diversions at Hennebry’s Cross roundabout and at Ardaloo.

