12 people waiting for a bed at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny

385 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning according to the INMO Trolley Watch.

There are currently 310 people in Emergency Departments, with 75 elsewhere in the hospitals.

Cork University Hospital has the highest number of people waiting for a bed, at 49, followed by 44 at University Hospital Limerick.

Locally, 12 people are waiting at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny, up from seven yesterday (see here).