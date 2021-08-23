14 people being treated for Covid-19 at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

14 people with Covid-19 are now being treated in hospital locally.

All were in St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny last night, the eleventh highest number in a public hospital overnight.

One person remains in intensive care there.

While just one bed remains available in that unit, there are no beds free elsewhere in the hospital.

It’s as the facility last week temporarily suspended visitation, except in exceptional circumstances, as it works to curb the spread of the virus. (More on that here).

Meanwhile, restrictions too are in place at University Hospital Waterford – details here