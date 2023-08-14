21 new homes could be coming to Carlow

Planning permission is being sought for the construction of 21 two-story dwellings on the Shillelagh Road in Tullowphelim Carlow.

Existing buildings will be demolished to make space for eight semi-detached homes, 12 terraced homes, and one detached dwelling.

The application by Johnstown Home Developments will also see alterations to the existing entrance and connection to the local water main and public sewer.