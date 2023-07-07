210 homes coming for Kilkenny city after planning permission granted at Poulgour

A new housing development of more than 200 new homes on the outskirts of Kilkenny city has been given the green light.

Planning permission has been granted by Kilkenny County Council for Cairn Homes Properties to build 210 new homes at Poulgour between the Callan, Circular, and Kilmanagh roads.

130 will be two-storey houses with a mix of two, three and four bedrooms.

There will also be 80 new two- and three-bed duplex apartments.

The plans include a two-storey creche on site with room for 450 bikes and 429 cars, along with an open space.

Works will also get underway on a pedestrian crossing at the entrance which will tie into William Robertson Way and Poulgour Road.