Two friends jump into river to save five kids in Thomastown

Two friends helped save five children from drowning in Co Kilkenny on Tuesday.

A father and his kids were swimming in the River near the Castle in Thomastown when they got into difficulty in the faster deeper water near a millrace.

William Coogan, and his best friend Paul Irwin, were sitting by the river enjoying the sunshine during their walk and jumped into the water to help.

William brought two back to safety with Paul helping the dad with the others.