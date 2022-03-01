353 students from Carlow and Kilkenny among last group of graduates to be conferred at WIT

353 local students are among the last group of graduates to be conferred at Waterford Institute of Technology.

The South East Technological University (S.E.T.U.) will officially come into being on the 1st of May this year making the class of 2021 the final bunch to graduate from the Institute.

2,534 graduates from 2021 will be conferred with academic awards up to doctorate level during three days of 20 ceremonies which kick off today (Tuesday, 1st March), 281 of them from Kilkenny with 72 from Carlow.

All are being praised for their resilience with WIT President Prof Willie Donnelly noting that they possess all the capabilities to become the next generation leaders in their chosen profession.

Prof Donnelly in his speech also highlighted the impact of smart technology on career paths; “The emergence of the digital society mainly driven by the internet and smart technologies is transforming all aspects of our life to the benefit of society as a whole. No matter what your primary degree and chosen profession it is clear that technology is having a profound impact on your profession. The rate of change in technologies and the emergence of new and exciting career opportunities opens a world of endless career opportunities and job satisfaction”.

He adds “I am confident that you will embrace these opportunities and that you possess all the capabilities to become the next generation leaders in your chosen profession.”

Meanwhile, the class of 2020 that missed out on group conferring ceremonies due to the pandemic are to be celebrated this Friday.

The live stream for those unable to attend is available at www.wit.ie/conferring.