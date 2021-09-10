KCLR NewsNews & Sport
400 children confirmed at Kilkenny GAA headquarters
Hundreds of children were confirmed at Nowlan park in Kilkenny yesterday evening.
The city parishes came together in a joint celebration for all of the young people who had missed their day out due to the pandemic.
Around 400 children received the sacrament at the county grounds as family members looked on from the stands.
Bishop Denis Nulty led proceedings from the pitch as the scoreboard told the story of the Saints winning out over the Sinners.