42 offers of social housing refused in Kilkenny last year

42 out of 293 offers of social housing in Kilkenny were refused last year.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Independent.

However, Carlow was one of five councils that refused to provide data.

Nationally, one in every five households on a housing waiting list, turned down an offer of a home.

Meanwhile, over five thousand offers of social housing have been refused in the past two years.

Among the reasons given for refusals, were houses being too small, lacking a garden or parking space, or being too close to an ex-partner.