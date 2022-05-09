50% fare drop on public transport for holders of a young adult leap card in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country from today

If you’re aged between 19 and 23 you can avail of a 50% cut on public transport fares from today.

Young adults can avail of the discount by applying for the new ‘Young Adult Leap Card’, which will work alongside the ‘Student Leap Card.’ (More here and here).

There’s also a 20% reduction for all passengers in the greater Dublin area.

Anne Graham from The National Transport Authority says they want to encourage more young people to take public transport, noting “We have focused on getting a young adult card available and getting it out there to the public and getting young adults using public transport more so this is why we had engaged in getting a young adult card developed so that young adults could avail of cheaper public transport”.