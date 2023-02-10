60,000 people from Carlow and Kilkenny tuning into KCLR every week

The KCLR success story continues with over 60,000 people tuning in to the station every week in 2022.

That’s according to the latest release of quarterly JNLR listenership data.

In Ireland nationally, radio commands 3.7million listeners every week with the average time spent listening at 4.3 hours every day.

KCLR CEO John Purcell says “The love affair with radio continues across Ireland and in Carlow and Kilkenny in particular, thanks to all our listeners and to everyone from KCLR’s staff, our clients and contributors who mean so much to us and who help us make the station the success that it is, we’re really grateful”.