60th anniversary of JFK’s visit to Kennedy homestead in New Ross being celebrated today (Tuesday)

The 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s Visit to The Kennedy Homestead in New Ross takes place today.

A commemoration is being held with guests including Stephanie Hood, granddaughter of the late Jean Kennedy Smith, and a delegation from the White House Historical Society.

On June 27th, 1963, President Kennedy visited the ancestral home of his great-grandfather, Patrick Kennedy, who had emigrated from Ireland to the United States, this was part of his speech.

“When my great-grandfather left here to become a Cooper in East Boston, he carried nothing with him except two things, a strong religious faith and a strong desire for liberty,”.