A county Kilkenny Aldi reopens today following a €2million upgrade

Aldi in Callan’s revealing its new-look today following a €2million upgrade.

It’s been closed for the last three weeks while works were underway to expand it by a third.

The redesign follows its award-winning ‘Project Fresh’ design which they say will provide shoppers with an improved shopping experience.

Four more people have been employed at the store while its expansion includes 20 extra car parking spaces and the incorporation of solar panels.

KCLR broadcast from the outlet when it originally opened in 2013 – it was the retail chain’s 100th Irish store.

Welcoming the development, Ken Harrison, ALDI Callan Store Manager: “We are thrilled to announce the grand re-opening of ALDI’s Callan store today, following a €2 million revamp and extension. This marks a significant milestone in ALDI’s ongoing nationwide expansion, reinforcing our commitment to providing enhanced shopping experiences and creating job opportunities.”

“The newly revitalised store now covers 1,315 square metres, 33% more retail space than we had before. That means there will be even more opportunity for our customers to pick up their favourite ALDI products at the unbeatable value they’ve come to know and love.”

“We are proud to incorporate sustainable practices into our expansion and enhance the overall experience for our customers. ALDI remains dedicated to providing exceptional value and we look forward to welcoming customers back to the improved Callan store.”