A hero’s welcome in Thomastown this morning

Team team were crowned All-Ireland Intermediate club champions last night

Photo of Martin Quilty Martin Quilty14/01/2024
The victorious Thomaston team: pic Thomastown GAA CLUB

The heros of Thomatown will be welcomed home this morning

After last nights dominant victory in the Intermediate Club All-Ireland Final in Croke Park there is plans in place the team will parade the cup through Thomastown this morning

The team will leave from the Ollie Walsh moument around 12 noon marching over the bridge and up the main street to the community centre .

Everyone is invited along

