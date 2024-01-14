FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
A hero’s welcome in Thomastown this morning
Team team were crowned All-Ireland Intermediate club champions last night
The heros of Thomatown will be welcomed home this morning
After last nights dominant victory in the Intermediate Club All-Ireland Final in Croke Park there is plans in place the team will parade the cup through Thomastown this morning
The team will leave from the Ollie Walsh moument around 12 noon marching over the bridge and up the main street to the community centre .
Everyone is invited along