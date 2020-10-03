KCLR NewsNews & Sport

A man has died following today’s crash in county Carlow

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward

A man’s dead following a road crash in county Carlow.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal collision involving a motorbike and a car that occurred in the Mullawn area of Tullow, county Carlow, this Saturday (3 October) afternoon just after 3 o’clock. (Our initial report can be read here).

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his sixties, was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where he has since passed away. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

