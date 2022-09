A man in his 20’s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Wexford

A man in his 20’s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Wexford last night (Saturday)

It happened at the level crossing at Mayglass, Co Wexford, at approximately 10.25 pm.

The scene was preserved for a time, to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

GardaĆ­ are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. They want to speak to any road users with camera footage, including dash cam footage.