A man in his 20’s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Wexford

A man in his 20’s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Wexford last night (Saturday)

It happened at the level crossing at Mayglass, Co Wexford, at approximately 10.25 pm.

The scene was preserved for a time, to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. They want to speak to any road users with camera footage, including dash cam footage.