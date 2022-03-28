Acting fire chief in Carlow describes biggest blaze his crew’s had to deal with

A local firefighter’s been outlining the biggest blaze his crew’s had to deal with.

Crews from Carlow, Bagenalstown and Graignamanagh worked through the night on Saturday to tackle the fire on Mount Leinster backed up by their colleagues in Bunclody, with a helicopter too called in to assist (see here).

But on Sunday morning they got support from the air to help dampen the flames.

Acting Fire Chief in Carlow Liam Carroll says the blaze was the biggest they’ve had to deal with.

And he adds there are huge knock-on effects to firefighters being called out to deal with a spate of gorse fires recently, causing a huge draw on resources with crews then not in a position to respond to other incidents as quickly.

Listen back to the conversation with Ethna Quirke for KCLR Live in full here: