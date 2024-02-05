FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport

“All our services are provided free of charge” says Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre Chairman

Their their annual 5k fundraiser in the Castle Park today

Photo of Martin Quilty Martin Quilty05/02/2024

All our services are provided free of charge to the people who need them

So says the Chairman of the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre

They have their annual 5k fundraiser in the Castle Park today which is one of their main fundraisers during the year

Dr Bill Cuddihy says that its the ordinary people in the street that help them

