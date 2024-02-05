FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
“All our services are provided free of charge” says Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre Chairman
Their their annual 5k fundraiser in the Castle Park today
All our services are provided free of charge to the people who need them
So says the Chairman of the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre
They have their annual 5k fundraiser in the Castle Park today which is one of their main fundraisers during the year
Dr Bill Cuddihy says that its the ordinary people in the street that help them