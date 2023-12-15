Another appeal issued for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing Co Laois teenager

Another appeal’s been issued for information of the whereabouts of a teenager missing again from Co Laois.

17-year-old Jack O’Donoghue was last seen in Dublin at about 6 o’clock on Tuesday evening.

The Portlaoise teen is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height, is of slight build with brown hair and grey eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey Northface tracksuit, a black puffer jacket and Nike runners.

Anybody with information should contact any garda station.