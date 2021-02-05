Another national award for Carlow based businessman

A top Carlow based businessman’s picked up another award.

David Walsh has been named the inaugural winner of the Outstanding Achievement Award as part of this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

The former CEO and founder of global remote monitoring system Netwatch last November established another enterprise Halocare (more on that here).

This year’s National Enterprise Awards will take place virtually on February 11th.

Earlier this week Mr Walsh encouraged those involved in business locally to avail of opportunities award can afford them (read about that here).