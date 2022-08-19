KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Another theft from a car has been reported on the Laois / Carlow border

The latest incident happened at Barrow Valley Retail Park

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace19/08/2022

Locals in Graiguecullen are being warned to lock their cars and not leave valuable property in sight.

There have been numerous reports of theft from vehicles in that part of Carlow town in the last few days.

The latest incident happened this afternoon between midday and half past one at Barrow Valley Retail Park.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.

