Another theft from a car has been reported on the Laois / Carlow border

Locals in Graiguecullen are being warned to lock their cars and not leave valuable property in sight.

There have been numerous reports of theft from vehicles in that part of Carlow town in the last few days.

The latest incident happened this afternoon between midday and half past one at Barrow Valley Retail Park.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.

Meanwhile, hear how the area was among those hit by flooding earlier this week.