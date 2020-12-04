As a Waterford councillor prepares to table city expansion motion, his Kilkenny counterpart quips she may have one to balance it

The ‘land war’ between Kilkenny and Waterford has been ramped up a notch.

Green Party Cllr in Waterford Jody Power is bringing forward a motion to resurrect plans to expand the counties boundaries into South Kilkenny. (Read about that here).

Kilkenny Green Cllr Maria Dollard says she’s 100% against the move and she wasn’t consulted about the issue by her party colleague.

But Cllr Dollard says, tongue-in-cheek, she’ll see his land-grab motion and maybe raise with one of her own, noting “I was thinking that I could maybe put my own motion down for Kilkenny County Council that we also would like to extend our border down to Tramore because I think the people of Kilkeny would like a beach because it’s the one thing we don’t have is a beach, maybe I’ll do a counter motion from our point of view”.

She adds it’s not Green Party policy and that Cllr Power’s motion won’t be allowed to go far, saying “I don’t know that there was ever a policy formed on that particular issue, I don’t know if Jody’s doing a solo run there, I would imagine it’s to do with his own county and his own colleagues in Waterford County Council, I certainly didn’t know anything about it until I read it online, on social media, but it’s not something I think, I don’t think it would be countenanced by the people of Kilkenny”.