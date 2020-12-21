Attempts to reach a Brexit deal continue with talks between the UK & EU

Talks between the UK and EU to try and reach a Brexit deal are to continue into another week.

Downing Street describes yesterday’s negotiations as ‘difficult’ and says ‘significant differences remain’.

A deal cannot now be passed by the European Parliament by the New Year’s Eve deadline, as there isn’t enough time to scrutinise the text.

Fine Gael’s European Affairs spokesperson, Deputy Neale Richmond it’s vital both sides reach an agreement.

Much of Europe has blocked travel from the UK because of the new strain of Covid19 & Sky’s chief political correspondent Jon Craig says that’ll complicate things further.

Meanwhile, there is a shortage of warehouse space in Dublin due to pre-Brexit stockpiling.

The Irish Times reports that firms are hoarding goods to avoid new checks in the new year.

Chilled storage space in the greater Dublin area is, particularly in demand.

General Manager of Freight Transport Association Ireland, Aidan Flynn says new facilities need to be developed:

Britain is set to leave the EU single market and customs union on January 1st.