“Be skeptical and be smart”- that’s the advice from Carlow gardaí as there’s an increase in concert ticket scams

Be skeptical and be smart.

That’s the advice from Gardaí in Carlow following an online scam that saw a woman pay €120 for a festival ticket sold through Facebook.

The injured party never received her ticket and found herself blocked from contacting the seller on Facebook.

Garda Andy Neill says that sites like DoneDeal, Facebook, and Adverts are reputable, however, not everyone advertising on the sites is:

“We’re not saying for a second that Facebook, DoneDeal, Adverts.ie aren’t reputable websites and online. They are reputable. But not everyone who sets up an account to sell something is reputable.”