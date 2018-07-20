Bennettsbridge water restrictions remain in place but Carlows have been lifted

While water restrictions remain in place in Kilkenny, there are no longer any restrictions on the supplies in Carlow.

For a number of weeks now the Bennettsbridge supply which serves Bennettsbridge as well as Ballyhale, Knocktopher, Stoneyford, Kells and Dunamaggin has been shut off everynight and that’s going to continue.

The Raheenleigh service in Carlow had been under the same restrictions but Irish Water says that’s now been lifted.

However, Richard Ó hEadhra has told KCLR News there is a possibility they may have to be re-introduced to ensure supply can be maintained for day-time use especially.