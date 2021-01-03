Bishop Denis Nulty is asking for an increase in numbers for funerals

A local Bishop is calling for a rise in the maximum number of mourners allowed at funerals.

Under current Covid restrictions, only 10 people can attend a loved one’s funeral.

The limit had previously been at 25 people, while the country was still under Level 3.

And Bishop Denis Nulty, of Kildare and Leighlin, says that cap was much fairer for people; ”10 is a vey small number as this includes the celebrant, the person doing music and then it’s only a small gathering of mourners. Personally I feel the church is hugely safe and it’s more so at the graveyard and wakes where you need to tighten numbers as it’s safe in the layout in churches.”