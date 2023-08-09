Blood donation clinics are running in Carlow this week

Blood donation clinics are continuing in Carlow this week.

They will run today (Wed), tomorrow (Thurs), and next Monday (14th Aug) at the Talbot Hotel – all between 3:50 and 8:10 pm, but you need to make an appointment to attend.

The clinics will then move to Kilkenny with one in Castlecomer next week and more in Kilkenny City at the end of the month.

Mag Coone is a Clinical Nurse Manager with the IBTS and says many of the restrictions on who can give blood have been removed and you can find out quite easily if you’re clear to donate:

“There is an eligibility quiz you can do online. It will tell you the reasons why you cannot donate. Most people can, and we’re always looking for new donors. Only 3% of the population in Ireland actually donate on a regular basis, which is not very good. So we’re always looking for new donors to come into us, or people that do donate to come back more regularly.”