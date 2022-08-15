Borris Fair returns after a two year break

The Borris Fair returns today after a two-year break.

The event will take over the main street in Borris until this evening with only pedestrian access to the area.

Willie Quinn is a local councillor in the Borris and he’s been telling KCLR news he’s uncertain how today will go as it has been two years.

“Well, we’re kind of unsure at the minute because the last two years we haven’t had the fair because of the covid situation,” said Willie.

“There is a still a lot of people out there who are very nervous of the covid, especially the older generations and that, we’re kind of unsure whether it’ll be a big crowd or a small crowd, we don’t know at this stage”.

“We’re prepared for a big crowd but we don’t know how many people will turn up or what the situation is going to be”.