Bulky waste amnesty underway in Carlow from today

You can get rid of all that annoying bulky waste that won’t fit into the bin in Carlow this week.

The County Council is starting a drop-off event at Powerstown today that runs until Saturday.

All kinds of old furniture, to garden stuff, to buggies and bikes can be recycled for €10 per car.

Local authority Environmental Awareness Officer Jannette O’Brien explains; “Today is our first day that we are opening our bulky waste amnesty at Powerstown Civic Amenity Site on the old Kilkenny Road in Carlow so this is a fantastic opportunity for householders, and it is for householders only, to have a look at those awkward items that they’re often wondering ‘where am I going to put these’ or ‘what can I do with these’ they’re so expensive to dispose of and to fill up your car or car trailer or small domestic van for a very, very small fee of €10.

She also outlined to KCLR News what can be dropped-off, noting “Old items of furniture so you’re looking at your old bed bases, not mattresses or bedding, you’re looking at the likes of your old table and chairs, for householders and for families the last three years has been extremely busy with staycations and staying at home and trying to entertain kids, lots of people bought outdoor furniture for their gardens, they bought trampolines for their kids and they’ve now gone past their sell-by date and they’re in ribbons and they’re wondering what to do, so all of those kind of things”.

