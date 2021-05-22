Burst water pipes causing significant disruption in Tullow Hill

Many Carlow residents have been left with no water supply this afternoon due to burst pipes in the Tullow Hill area.

Eyewitnesses say the spot’s been practically flooded in the aftermath, while local Gardaí have had to attend the scene.

It’s understood that both Irish Water and Carlow County Council are working to resolve the issue, though rough estimates suggest full supply may not be restored until late this evening.

Gardaí are asking local drivers to avoid Tullow Hill where possible while the road there is being drained.