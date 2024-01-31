Businesses in Carlow and Kilkenny involved in agri-food exportation to UK reminded new post-Brexit controls take effect today

New UK Sanitary and Phytosanitary import controls have taken effect.

The post-Brexit measures regarding food, plants, and animal imports from the EU came into force at midnight with meat, dairy, fruit, veg and cut flowers now requiring specific health certificates.

The cost to British businesses could be hundreds of millions of pounds a year – pushing up prices.

The Irish Government’s reminding all businesses in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country which are involved in Ireland to Great Britain agri-food supply chain that advice can be found here