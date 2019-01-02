Businesses in Carlow invited to sponsor a roundabout

Any business people in Carlow Town who’d be interested in sponsoring a roundabout are being urged to get in touch with the council.

A scheme which was recently agreed by councillors, will see businesses invited to pay a fee to have their signage put up on a roundabout and that money will then pay for its upkeep.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Fintan Phelan says it will save the council a lot of money and help companies get their names out there.

He says its a first for Carlow, but has been done in other counties.