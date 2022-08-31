Calleary focusing on new portfolio after being promoted to Junior Minister

Dara Calleary says his focus will be on his new role as Minister of State.

The Mayo TD was confirmed as Robert Troy’s replacement earlier today ahead of other potential candidates for the job which included Carlow-Kilkenny’s Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor told KCLR that she on Tuesday that she was happy to wish him well if Mr Calleary got the nod.

The former Agriculture Minister is being tipped for a return to Cabinet in the expected reshuffle in December.

But he says for now he is concentrating on his new role as Minister of State in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and working to help Irish businesses through a hard winter.