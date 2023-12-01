Care needed on roads across Carlow and Kilkenny with both counties waking up to -3 degrees temperatures

Anyone out on the roads this morning is being urged to slow down.

Much of the country has been hit with frost and ice as a cold spell hits the country.

A nationwide status yellow low temperature and ice warning will remain in place until midday – council staff were out gritting main routes locally last night and this morning as many start making their way to work and school temperatures in both Carlow and Kilkenny were at minus 3.

However, a second alert will take effect at 5 o’clock this evening.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather describes what kind of wintry showers are likely to fall; “Showers will feed into the north west, they generally will be of rain and sleet but a few flurries are possible on higher ground and also a risk of some hail, the showers will be localised but some will be heavy, there’s also a small risk of showers just catching the east coast”.