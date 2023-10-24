Carlow and Kilkenny have not seen the last of the heavy rainfall

The rain is not going to stop locally but the conditions won’t be as extreme.

Yesterday’s (Monday) rain warning saw flooding throughout both counties, leaving multiple roads impassable.

It measured 34mm of rainfall in Kilkenny City, while Thomastown had 40mm and Piltown had 32mm.

Niall Dollard of KilkennyWeather.com says the next band of rain is due to arrive tomorrow (Wednesday) but will not be as strong as yesterday’s (Monday) downpour.

Speaking with KCLR News he said “Tomorrow Wednesday is when the next band of rain arrives, but thankfully it won’t be half as heavy as previously on Monday; about 5mm to 10mm are expected on Wednesday.”