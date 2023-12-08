KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow awards the Pride of Place across the county
Many gathered at the Seven Oaks Hotel for the event
Smiles all around in Carlow last night as the Pride of Place Awards were handed out.
Many gathered at the Seven Oaks Hotel for the event which heralded so much of the good work being done by communities across the county
Ballon Improvement Group was declared the Overall Towns & Villages winner.
Barrlowlough Residents Association were victorious in the Overall Estates category while Newtown’s Mary Nolan was the Individual Award recipient.
Rathvilly were presented with the Michael Deering Cup.
Others celebrated were:
- Towns & Villages Awards (population less than 250): Rathanna Village Tidy Towns Committee (1st), Ballymurphy Tidy Towns Committee (2nd), St Mullins Tidy Towns Committee (3rd)
- Towns & Villages Awards (population between 250 & 750): Ballon Improvement Group (1st), Myshall Tidy Towns Committee (2nd), Clonegal Tidy Village Association (3rd)
- Towns & Villages Awards (populations greater than 750): Leighlinbridge Tidy Towns Committee (1st), Borris Tidy Towns Committee (2nd)
- Large Housing Estates (Carlow MD): Dolmen Gardens Residents Association (1st), New Oak Residents Association (2nd), Governey Park Residents Association (3rd)
- Medium Housing Estates (Carlow MD): Kernanstown Residents Association (1st), Bourlum Wood Residents Association (2nd), Highfield Residents Association (3rd)
- Medium Housing Estates (Bagenalstown MD): Barrow Lough Residents Association
- Medium Housing Estates (Tullow MD): Hillbrook Estate Residents Association (1st), Eagle Hill Residents Association (2nd)
- Small Housing Estates (Carlow MD): Comharsana Residents Association – Ballinacarrig (1st), Bushfield Residents Association (2nd), Carrigrua Residents Association (3rd)
- Small Housing Estates (Bagenalstown MD): Oaktree Residents Association (1st), Newtown Residents Association (2nd), Pound Lane Residents Association (3rd)
- Small Housing Estates (Tullow MD): Courtlawns Residents Association (1st), Michael Collins Park Residents Association (2nd), Mountainview Residents Association (3rd)
- Community Garden Award: Hacketstown Community Garden (1st), An Gairdin Beo Community Garden (2nd), Cairdeas Centre and Rathvilly Community Garden (3rd)
- Commercial Premises Award: Stephouse Hotel, Borris (1st), Sean O’Duinn’s Pub, Clonegal (2nd), Green Lemon, Rathvilly (3rd)
- Front Garden Award: Joyce Tyndall, Maple Drive (1st), Collette & Willie O’Toole, Oak Tree Court, Borris (2nd), Sinead Abbey, Ballon Hill (3rd)
- Cathaoirleach’s Awards: Brooklawn Residents Association, Tinryland Tidy Towns, Kildavin Development Association, Hacketstown Community Group, Maple Drive Residents Association