Carlow awards the Pride of Place across the county

Smiles all around in Carlow last night as the Pride of Place Awards were handed out.

Many gathered at the Seven Oaks Hotel for the event which heralded so much of the good work being done by communities across the county

Ballon Improvement Group was declared the Overall Towns & Villages winner.

Barrlowlough Residents Association were victorious in the Overall Estates category while Newtown’s Mary Nolan was the Individual Award recipient.

Rathvilly were presented with the Michael Deering Cup.

Others celebrated were: