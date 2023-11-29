Carlow based Walsh Whiskey launch exclusive The Irishman – Legacy in Kilkenny

Carlow and Kilkenny whiskey enthusiasts combined for a special event locally last night.

Walsh Whiskey launched their exclusive The Irishman – Legacy in partnership with the Kilkenny Whiskey Guild at St Canice’s Cathedral.

Available only from the Kilkenny Whiskey Guild members and Dublin Airport until late Spring 2024, it honours the almost 700-year history of whiskey distillation in Kilkenny, the oldest recorded in the world with references in The Red Book of Ossory (1324).

About 150 invited guests got to hear from Walsh Whiskey’s Bernard Walsh on the recently announced plans for a €35million new distillery in Dunleckney while Châteauneuf-du-Pape winery Château La Nerthe, where The Irishman – Legacy finishing barrels were sourced, was also represented by Adrien Brun.

Added to that the new Vintners Federation of Ireland CEO, Kilkenny man Pat Crotty, was also in attendenace.

KCLR’s Eddie Hughes was there and had this report for The KCLR Daily;