And the nominees are: Carlow Business Awards reveal 2018 nominees

The nominees for the 2018 Carlow Business Awards have been revealed.

Businesses across the county were announced in tranches live on KCLR Live on Friday morning.

Organised annually by County Carlow Chamber, the Carlow Business Awards have become recognised as one of the most important local business events in the calendar, with awards across a range of categories and sectors.

The awards serve to recognise the great businesses and individuals who work continuously to make Carlow a great place to live, work and do business.

Bank of Ireland are title sponsors for 2018 with a total of 26 categories to be decided on awards night.

The nominees

Nominations were open to the public, giving the people of Carlow the opportunity to speak up and highlight a business or individual deserving of recognition for their work, input and continued contribution to the community in Carlow.

Among the nominees for this year are The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, Pimento Wine & Tapas, Carlow District Credit Union, Dooley Motors, Newhaven Kitchen & Bedrooms, Blacknight, Arboretum and many more. All told, there are 158 nominations spread across 23 categories.

The remaining three categories – Spirit of Carlow, Carlow Ambassador of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award – will all be announced on the night.

This year’s Carlow Business Awards will take place in Visual, Carlow on Thursday 27 September from 7pm.

KCLR are the official media partner for this year’s awards, with the night compèred by KCLR’s Eimear Ní Bhraonáin.

View the full list of nominees here.