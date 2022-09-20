Carlow Chamber reveal first two winners ahead of the county’s 2022 Business Awards

A Carlow Hotel owner is to get a Lifetime Achievement Award from Carlow Chamber of Commerce.

James Kehoe from the Lord Bagenal Inn in Leighlinbridge will be honoured at the Carlow Business Awards on Thursday the 29th of September.

The hotel originally started out as a two-room restaurant and has grown into what it is today.

Meanwhile, our very own Eimear Ní Bhraonáin is to be recognised with the Ambassador Award.