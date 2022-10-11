Carlow councillors vote to keep Local Property Tax at 5% above the base level

Carlow’s Mayor says a decision by councillors means that households and businesses will at least have certainty over their LPT bills for the next two years.

Members voted to keep the local property tax at 5% above the base level at yesterday’s local authority meeting.

Councils have leeway to charge up to 15% above or below the national base level and the executive was seeking an increase due to rising costs.

But Cllr Fintan Phelan says they’ve made the decision to keep the status quo for at least until 2024.

“Carlow is 5% above the baseline rate, that was a decision we took a number of years ago and the decision we took today will now give people certainty because it’ll last for two years, there was a decision today to include this year’s property tax and also next year’s property tax, that it will remain unchanged so the bill that people received last year wil be the same as the bill they’re going to receive this year and the following year as well”.

Meanwhile, see what Kilkenny councillors voted to do with the LPT here