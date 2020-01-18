Carlow Gardaí hunt for man who threatened shop assistant with knife

Gardaí in Carlow are on the hunt this morning for a man who threatened a shop assistant with a knife last night (Friday).

He went into Hegarty’s in Riverside in Carlow at about 8:45pm and threatened the woman, demanding that she hand over money.

She managed to get away from him however, and he fled empty-handed.

He’s described as wearing something dark over his face, a blue puffer jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms, and dark runners with white soles.

When he fled, he turned right going down Hanover Road from Riverside but there have been no further sightings of him reported after that.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.