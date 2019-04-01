KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow Gardaí seize quantity of mephedrone drug
Carlow Gardaí seized a quantity of mephedrone in the town over the weekend.
A small quantity of the white powder was found when a mountain bike patrol stopped and searched a man at about 5 o’clock on Saturday evening.
Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant similar to the drug derived from the khat plant of eastern Africa.
A small amount of cannabis was also seized by a mountain bike patrol in a separate incident earlier in the afternoon in Carlow Town.