Carlow Gardaí seize quantity of mephedrone drug

Carlow Gardaí seized a quantity of mephedrone in the town over the weekend.

A small quantity of the white powder was found when a mountain bike patrol stopped and searched a man at about 5 o’clock on Saturday evening.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant similar to the drug derived from the khat plant of eastern Africa.

A small amount of cannabis was also seized by a mountain bike patrol in a separate incident earlier in the afternoon in Carlow Town.