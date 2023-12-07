Carlow gearing up for the Pan Celtic International Festival 2024

Carlow’s gearing up for Pan Celtic International festival 2024.

Details of the festivities, which will roll out from 2nd to 6th April, were unveiled at a special event.

Welcoming representatives of the main sponsors of the festival, the local media, supporters and members of the public to the launch Bríde de Róiste said it was a great privilege for the organisers to once again have the honour of hosting this prestigious six-day international festival and welcoming participants and visitors from the participating nations of Wales, Scotland, Brittany, the Isle of and Cornwall as well as from across Ireland to Carlow next April for what will be the 50th Pan Celtic Festival.

“Pan Celtic is a big festival which requires a big budget and we are so grateful to Carlow Local Authorities & Local Enterprise Office who continue to be main sponsor of the festival as well to our newcomer and very generous partner for 2024, NUA”, said Bríde.

Emma Uí Bhroin gave details of two very exciting fundraising events which are being rolled out by the festival organisers. Thanks to The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare some lucky person will walk away with an amazing prize by purchasing a ticket for just €5. The prize consists of B&B for 2 people, a round of Golf on the super Palmer Course as well as a 50-minute massage/facial at The K Spa. The second fundraiser to support the hosting of the 50th festival is the Pan Celtic iDonate Crowdfunding Page which has been set up by the committee. Members of the local hospitality and business community as well as friends and supporters of Pan Celtic are encouraged to support the venture and all donations no matter how small will be greatly appreciated. Donations can be made on the link idonate.ie/fundraiser/pancelticfestival24

Bríde then shared a few of the festival highlights already in place including the return of the Garda Band, the colourful nations parade, street entertainment, open mic and impromptu pub sessions. In particular she highlighted the first ever visit of the great Kilfenora Céilí Band playing at the Pan Celtic Céilí in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel on Friday, 5 April from 8-11pm. This will be an amazing chance to hear or dance to this fantastic outfit which has taken its unique style of music the world over. “Admission will be just €15 and the event will be appeal to set dancers as well as to those who just want to listen to the one and only Kilfenora Band”, she said.

President of Carlow Chamber, Rowena Dooley then officially launch the Pan Celtic International Festival ’24 pointing out that it celebrates the unique cultural links between the group of Celtic nations Ireland, Scotland, Wales,

Brittany, Cornwall and the Isle of Man. Encouraging all to support the 6 day event which will take place from the 2nd to the 6th April, Rowena said “On behalf of Carlow Chamber I really encourage all to plan your Easter holidays around Carlow next year and this will allow you the opportunity to partake in the many events, mostly free, that are planned over the 6 days all showcasing our wonderful town and county”. She then went on to outline the many benefits of Pan Celtic to the host town saying “From a business and economic perspective, the advantages of hosting this festival are really remarkable and can’t be overstated. This year’s international festival generated over €1million to the local economy and we welcomed over two thousand visitors to Carlow. It provided a great economic boost to our local hotels, B&Bs, bars, taxi drivers, restaurants, shops and cafes. I would ask businesses, hoteliers, pub owners and retailers of Carlow to put their best front forward and present their premises and staff in their Sunday best every day over the duration of festival”.

Rowena said, “It’s up to all businesses, community groups and Carlow people to support this festival and to do what we can in terms of volunteering, participating, supporting and of course our donations”.

In conclusion and to rapturous applause Rowena said “It gives me immense pride to officially launch the Pan Celtic International Festival 2024. Tá áthas an domhain orm Féile Idirnáisiúnta Pan Cheilteach 2024 a sheoladh go hoifigiúil”.