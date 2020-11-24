Carlow Kilkenny FG TD queries Sinn Féin Facebook ad funding

A local TD says Sinn Fein is breaking the rules on how political parties are funded in Ireland.

Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan is asking the Standards in Public Office Commission to investigate.

He says Sinn Fein in the North are paying for Facebook ads that are targeted in the Republic and vice versa

However they insist they are separate entities either side of the border which would mean that one is not allowed to help fund the other.

Deputy Phelan says he’s discovered multiple instances of these breaches telling KCLR’s The Way It Is last evening “I was investigating buying ads on Facebook because I know a lot of politicians and parties do it and I stumbled on the fact that Sinn Féin were using money from the Republic to fund advertising on Facebook that went into the North and doing vice versa, funding advertising from the North into the Republic which, to me, is a fairly clear breach of the rules so I’ve asked SIPO to examine it”.