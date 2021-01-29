KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow Kilkenny SF TD calls for Mother and Baby Homes Commission Chair to answer questions

She chairs the Oireachtas Committee on children, disability, equality and integration

Sinn Féin's Kathleen Funchion pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
A local TD’s calling for the chair of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission to answer questions before the Children’s Committee in Leinster House.

Kathleen Funchion is the Sinn Fein Children’s Spokesperson and the Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration.

Deputy Funchion has been telling KCLR’s Sue Nunn that the Commission’s report was worse than disappointing and she wants to find out why.

She added on The Way It Is that the Commission’s report was a disgrace because its conclusion contradicted the testimonies that it had been given.

Listen back to the conversation in full here:

