Carlow Kilkenny Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion believes people are angry and frustrated at the Government

People are getting angry and frustrated at the government and not just over the housing crisis.

That’s according to local TD Kathleen Funchion after the coalition won a confidence motion in the Dáil yesterday.

A no confidence motion had been submitted by the Labour Party after a Sinn Féin motion to extend the eviction ban was defeated last week.

Deputy Funchion says that’s not the only issue affecting local people.

They were also joined by local Green councillor Maria Dollard