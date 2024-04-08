Sinn Féin TD for Carlow and Kilkenny has been formally selected to contest the European Elections.

Kathleen Funchion had announced her decision to run for Ireland South in June on The KCLR Daily in February.

That stance was made official over the weekend at a meeting of the Ard Chomhairle – she’s joined on the ticket by Limerick-based Senator Paul Gavan.

Deputy Funchion says; “I am honoured to have been selected by the party to contest the European election in Ireland South.

“I believe Ireland needs strong vocal representation in the European Parliament to influence the future direction of the EU. We need representatives who will not hesitate to call out the EU when needed, in particular if it is not acting in the best interests of the Irish people.

“The South East also needs to be represented in the European Parliament. I am passionate about ensuring that the people of the South East are properly represented and that our communities get the investment and economic development they need to thrive.

“If elected to the European Parliament, I will work to ensure the EU gets back to basics, delivering real change on the issues that matter to ordinary workers and families. As a former Trade Union organiser, I want to ensure that expanding and improving worker’s rights is an EU priority. As party spokesperson on Children and Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Children, I know the change that families need to see delivered so they can see a better future for them and their children.

“I want to be an MEP for Ireland South to be part of delivering that positive change that communities, workers and families need.”

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD says; “I am delighted that Kathleen Funchion has been selected to run to represent Ireland South in the European elections. Kathleen is a committed and tireless community activist who is determined to deliver the change that people need.

“Her wealth of experience and her drive to deliver would make her a formidable MEP. As an Oireachtas Committee Chair and as TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, she has a proven track record of working to secure consensus, which would make her an effective MEP and voice for Ireland South. By voting for Kathleen Funchion to be your MEP, you are voting for a hard worker and a strong voice who will stand up for you and your family in Europe.”

Meanwhile, the news comes as Deputy Funchion met with the owners of a nursing home in Callan.