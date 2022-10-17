KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow & Kilkenny students to get top-up grant payment on December 16th

The Education Minister confirmed the date today Monday

Photo of Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne17/10/2022

Students across Carlow and Kilkenny in receipt of the student grant will get a top-up payment on December 16th.

The Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has confirmed the date for the measure announced in Budget 2023.

For some students, this will mean almost €680 extra before the end of the year.

Over 160,000 students will also get a €1,000 fee reduction.

